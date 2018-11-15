The Grinch pays a visit to Foxtel's Christmas party, a Labor candidate shows off his swole campaign strategy, and is there an awkward homecoming due for Chris Smith?
Foxtel gives the Christmas gift of redundancy, Chris Smith is set to rejoin Nine Entertainment, and the Nine-Fairfax merger is less valuable than ever.
News Corp's September quarter results show that Foxtel will either need a boost in subscriber numbers or in average revenue if it wants the summer to be a profitable one.
Foxtel is not the growth asset News Corp needs
With News Corp's first quarter results on the way, we're sure to hear about the amazing performance of its latest addition. Proceed with caution.
Foxtel marketing shake-up raises questions about company plans
Foxtel's chief marketing officer, Andy Lark, lasted just 10 months in the role before leaving the company. His replacement will have added pressure to turn Foxtel's fortunes around.
Who is working the Ken Wyatt ‘defection’ stories?
Hanson-Young's questionable pun, La Trobe's grim future and who's trying to take down Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt?
Telstra and News Corp profit reports don’t paint a pretty picture for Foxtel
New profit reports from News Corp and Telstra indicate that Foxtel's subscriber base is still fraught, and things will probably get worse before they get better.
