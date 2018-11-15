Kerry Stokes no doubt thought he was being clever when he told the Seven annual general meeting on Wednesday that the proposed Nine-Fairfax takeover was like a reality TV show.
"Nine have this wonderful program which is called Married at First Sight. And maybe that’s not necessarily a good responsibility for a corporate citizen, to get married at first sight,” the media reported Stokes as saying.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.