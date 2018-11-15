Chair Kerry Stokes and CEO Tim Worner were optimistic at Seven's annual general meeting. But staff and shareholders won't have much to smile about.

Seven West Media Chairman Kerry Stokes (Image: AAP/David Moir).

Kerry Stokes no doubt thought he was being clever when he told the Seven annual general meeting on Wednesday that the proposed Nine-Fairfax takeover was like a reality TV show.

"Nine have this wonderful program which is called Married at First Sight. And maybe that’s not necessarily a good responsibility for a corporate citizen, to get married at first sight,” the media reported Stokes as saying.