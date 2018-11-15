Scott Morrison is trying to find the right balance between his dual image as a devout Christian, and a daggy but relatable suburban dad.

Scott Morrison at the Melbourne Cup (Image: AAP/Dan Peled).

Well, the serial unveiling of Scott Morrison continues apace and is about the most interesting thing happening in Australian politics at the moment. The Liberal happy warrior is like a Roman soldier-Christian at the moment, his armour stripped away, piece by piece, to reveal a naked torso for the arrows of martyrdom. They thud into him at every press conference. Ever since he revealed that he had prayed for an end to the drought, the game has been on.

ScoMo and his handlers had hoped they could turn him into Howard II, the suburban dag, after five years of the Mad Monk and Flash Daddy Warbucks Turnbull. Alas, he’s now like the chaplain brought in for compulsory RE who must endure 2000 years of theological questioning from teenage smart arses: "if God can do anything why the Holocaust/cancer/can’t I get with Stacey?" etc etc. Morrison could be opening the new Bruce J Tingwell Drainage Hub in Dubbo and someone is still going to ask him if he prayed for better municipal waste management.