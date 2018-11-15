The ABC's prime time lineup has another strong night, beating out network staples.

(Image credit: ABC iVew)

The Bacherlorette’s penultimate episode for 2018 grabbed 825,000 nationally, but was easily beaten in total people and the key demos by Seven’s Bride and Prejudice (928,000), although both had to give way to the ABC’s Hard Quiz (1 million) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (986,000 nationally).

Ten didn’t help its cause by sneaking the ailing Blind Date from Monday nights to last night after The Bachelorette. Blind Date repaid that confidence by seeing another viewership collapse, down to just 400,000 nationally -- a fall of more than 50%. Blind Date can run, but it can’t hide from its fate as the worst show of 2018. Host Julia Morris will be co-hosting I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! next year. Does anyone feel a flop coming on from the darkest of African jungles (backlit by TV studio lights)?