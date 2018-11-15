New South Wales regional newspaper the Wingham Chronicle no longer has a physical office, with journalists now doing their work "from all over the town". The Fairfax-owned paper closed its office in Wingham on Friday, with its two journalists and one advertising representative now working out in the community.
In a story on its website, the paper said the change was at least in part because of changes in technology: "Many of our readers and advertisers have already moved with the times, and are increasingly using mobile phones and email to reach us, do business, write letters and engage."
