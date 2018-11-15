Despite inevitable efforts to spin yesterday's wage price index numbers from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) as heralding the return of wages growth, the numbers confirm that Australia's private sector workers are enduring their sixth straight year of minimal real wage rises.
In the September quarter, wages rose just 0.6% and 2.3% in the year to September, seasonally adjusted. But private sector wages rose by only 0.5%, the same result as every quarter stretching back to 2016 and just 0.1% above inflation in the September quarter. In trend terms, real wages for private sector workers are stuck in the same rut they've been in since 2013, with incomes growing by 0.5% or less a year.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.