Another quarter, and more bad news for Australia's private sector workers with wage stagnation continuing.

Scott Morrison chats to a worker as he visits the Beefy's Pies factory. Image credit: Dan Peled/AAP

Despite inevitable efforts to spin yesterday's wage price index numbers from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) as heralding the return of wages growth, the numbers confirm that Australia's private sector workers are enduring their sixth straight year of minimal real wage rises.

In the September quarter, wages rose just 0.6% and 2.3% in the year to September, seasonally adjusted. But private sector wages rose by only 0.5%, the same result as every quarter stretching back to 2016 and just 0.1% above inflation in the September quarter. In trend terms, real wages for private sector workers are stuck in the same rut they've been in since 2013, with incomes growing by 0.5% or less a year.