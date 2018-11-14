Good morning, early birds. The government is set to launch a $2 billion small business fund, Greens MP Jeremy Buckingham refuses colleagues' calls to step down, and CNN sues the White House. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

$2 BILLION SMALL BUSINESS SPLASH

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will today launch a $2 billion fund aimed at increasing competition and combating inflated interest rates in Australia’s small and medium-sized business sector.

Both The Australian ($) and The Sydney Morning Herald report that Frydenberg will announce the ­Australian Business Securitis­ation Fund in a scheme that will lower the cost of borrowing for small companies and adopt a similar model to Labor’s GFC-era $16 billion mortgage policy. The Coalition is also expected to overhaul financial regulations to encourage banks to invest in a “growth fund” for small employers.

In a big day for Coalition funding announcements, the federal government will invest hundreds of millions of dollars into energy and internet infrastructure in Papua New Guinea ($), although that regional push seems to have riled up China ahead of APEC, while the NSW government has launched plans for a $50 million virtual battery powered by households.

GREENS MP REJECTS CALLS TO STAND DOWN

Greens leader Richard Di Natale has joined calls for NSW MP Jeremy Buckingham to stand down over allegations of sexual harassment, following a blistering speech from state MP Jenny Leong issued yesterday under parliamentary privilege.

The ABC reports that Buckingham has rejected calls to step down at the next election and argued that independent investigations into claims by former staffer Ella Buckland, aired on 7.30 in August, found no evidence of wrongdoing. Federal Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi and previous seat-holder Lee Rhiannon have similarly called on Buckingham to resign, however state MP Cate Faehrmann has defended Buckingham.

Meanwhile, the party’s Victorian branch has stood by Footscray candidate Angus McAlpine, after the Herald Sun ($) revealed yesterday he had rapped about date rape in a 2010 hip hop album. McAlpine has since apologised for the lyrics, while state leader Samantha Ratnam has argued that “to change the culture of toxic masculinity we need more men to own up, take responsibility, apologise and commit to change”.

CNN SUES WHITE HOUSE

CNN has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its revocation of press credentials for former White House correspondent Jim Acosta, and will seek a restraining order to return the pass and issue permanent relief.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that CNN has cited press freedom as a reason for seeking to overturn the ban, which follows a fiery exchange between Acosta and Donald Trump. The White House has stated Acosta’s credentials were revoked because he touched an aide attempting to take his microphone away, a claim the journalist has denied and one the White House has since tried to back-up with sped-up footage of the incident.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Look I’m a member of a religious community, and my pastor knows what’s going on in our church community. He would know, or his wife would know, if there was someone who was leading a local bible study group, or something like that, who is teaching things that is not in accordance with what our faith believes. And they’d be dealing with it, because that’s the responsibility of a religious leader. Scott Morrison

The Prime Minister calls on Australian imams to develop omniscience.

