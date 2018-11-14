Last week's announcement that Telstra's chief financial officer Robyn Denholm was quitting to become chairperson of electric car maker Tesla came as a shock.
Her move is as surprising as it is fascinating. It follows former chairman Elon Musk being sued for fraud by the US securities regulator and removed from the role. They were concerned about him recklessly tweeting a drug-themed falsehood that caused Tesla's stock price to soar, then crash.
