Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: a history-packed Side View looks at the Armistice, 80 years since Kristallnacht, and Orwell's lurid personal life.

Armistice Day in London, November 11, 1918. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

RED LIGHT DISTRICT

Why use free sunlight when you can consume vast amounts of energy-producing special red light to encourage crops to grow a bit faster? US agricultural innovation at its finest. And with our own Scott Morrison looking to ape Donald Trump in abusing journalists, look at another, greater president who also went to war with the media. The important role of Tricky Dick in the SALT nuclear arms treaties with the Soviet Union is the only flaw in this otherwise excellent account of why Trump’s abandonment of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is so dangerous for the world. Meantime, that “Hillary will run in 2020” yarn is bullshit.

A HUNDRED YEARS ON

Unsurprisingly, national origins colour the take writers and reviewers offer about the centenary of the Armistice. The New Yorker has an excellent piece, though from a US point of view, including lamentations about British military historians, whereas a British military historian is at pains to explain why the Brits were able to defeat the German fighting machine.