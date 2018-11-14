The summer ratings malaise is gearing up in earnest across Australian TV.

You can see the summer ratings pall slowly descending on TV viewing areas across the country. Take last night -- Bride and Prejudice: the Forbidden Weddings (971,000 nationally on Seven) has left itself nowhere to go except to more of these appalling affairs. Its success means it will be back to haunt us in 2019. Likewise Ambulance Australia on Ten (830,000), and Nine’s Family Food Fight, which is still duking it out in front of 571,000 loyal viewers. Will it return? Hard to say but it will need a real shakeup.

The Good Doctor again charmed us with his American TV baloney -- 937,000 nationally -- he will be back because Seven still has more eps to screen. Then there was the Ghost of PM’s Past: Paul Keating in another chat fest on 7.30 (883,000 national). Now cue a 7.30 interview with ScoMo Micawber for end of year balance.