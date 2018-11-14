A constitutional crisis initiated by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena seems to be worsening ahead of Supreme Court challenges and a January snap election.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (Image credit: AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Sri Lanka’s constitutional crisis has deepened, with a split between President Maithripala Sirisena and the man he has, allegedly illegally, appointed as Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa. This follows Sirisena’s decision on Friday to call a snap election for January 5, which appears to be in breach of the country’s constitution.

The new elections are being challenged in Sri Lanka's Supreme Court by one of the country's three election commissioners, Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole. The other two election commissioners have handed over their responsibility for organising the elections to the Commissioner General for Elections. The challenge is one of 10 before the Supreme Court on the constitutional validity of the snap election. A three-judge bench began hearing the submissions yesterday. The Supreme Court issued an interim stay on the dissolution of parliament until December 7.