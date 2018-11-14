While evidence mounts that Saudi theocrat Mohammed bin Salman ordered the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a hand-picked death squad in Istanbul, the Australian government is hoping we'll forget all about the incident.
After pretending Khashoggi's murder was a non-issue for weeks, on October 20 the government was forced to ditch Australia's diplomatic representation at the Saudis' Future Investment Initiative after regime officials admitted Khashoggi had been "killed" in the Istanbul embassy in a "fistfight" -- one of many lies from the Saudis, who had initially claimed Khashoggi left the embassy safely. Within hours of the "fistfight" story, Saudi officials changed it to claiming he died in a choke-hold during an abduction attempt. A day later the story changed again to an admission he'd been murdered, but it was a "rogue operation".
