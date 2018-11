A new global wealth report has confirmed that Australian money is once again going to the wealthy, as our world ranking and GDP per adult continue to tumble.

Most hard-up Australians know, from looking at their bank statements and unpaid power bills, that they are poorer now than a year ago. Most well-off Australians know, from their dividend reports and growing wine cellars, that they are richer.

As a new report confirms, 2018 has been an excellent year for Australia’s top 10%.