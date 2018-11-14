...Sydney radio station 2GB for bringing back the "Fake Sheikh".

Ray Hadley, Alan Jones and Ben Fordham cut a big 2GB cake. Image credit: Paul Miller/AAP

Here at Crikey, we like to make sure we acknowledge the hard work our colleagues in the news media do to ensure public opinion of journalism remains critically low. So with that in mind, we couldn't help but note 2GB's Ben Fordham interview with Mohammad Tawhidi -- also known as the "Fake Sheikh" -- to talk about the Bourke Street terrorist attack last week.

Fordham introduced Tawhidi as an "Islamic scholar" and used his preferred title (and Twitter handle), the "imam of peace" while giving him airtime to "1000% agree" with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the reason for the attack. Tawhidi was responding to criticism of Morrison for saying suggestions that the attacker had mental health issues was a "lame excuse".