After increasing attention around the world, we're now seeing calls for a local "loneliness minister". Can the state really fill the void?

Image: Ronaldo Santos/Unsplash

The increasingly socially atomised nature of contemporary life could be killing us. That's what the experts say. Research across the Western world indicates that millions of us are socially isolated and bereft of meaningful connection, which could be linked to a major public health crisis.

Governments are slowly starting to tackle this societal malaise. In January this year, the UK government appointed minister Tracey Crouch to tackle loneliness. The appointment followed the release of a bipartisan report set up in honour of Jo Cox, the Labour MP gunned down by a Neo-Nazi weeks before the Brexit referendum in 2016. Speaking at the time, British Prime Minister Theresa May called loneliness "a sad reality of modern life".