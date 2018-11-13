The entire process of appointing the ABC managing director is flawed, constantly risking a poor appointment to a demanding job.

The job of ABC managing director is very likely the most difficult in the country. Some factors have been ever thus -- you have virtually no control over your revenue, the ABC is an institution on which literally everyone in the country has both a view and a vested interest, the staff have a formal role in running the joint, you have to run a sprawling national institution bigger and with greater reach than any other media outlet in the country. But two key changes in the last twenty years have made a difficult job basically impossible.

First, one side of politics has abandoned the traditional consensus that independent public broadcasting is a worthwhile policy goal. The party of Malcolm Fraser, which was so committed to public broadcasting it established a second broadcaster, became the party of John Howard, that waged incessant war on the ABC, slashing its budget and bombarding it with vexatious complaints, which became the party of Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison, which not merely slashed the ABC's budget and complained incessantly, but directly interfered with the broadcaster to try to sack journalists who displeased them. The political environment in which the ABC operates is now one of permanent culture war and political and ideological attempts to undermine the broadcaster.