The ABC had a bumper Monday night from 7pm onwards.

The ABC was the big star last night. Four Corners was the big draw with its scorching examination of the power play at the top of the national broadcaster. 1.019 million people watched nationally, meaning, that like the 956,000 who watched Malcolm Turnbull on a special Q&A last Thursday, the viewing public understands that the ABC will cover major stories and do them impartially.

The ABC finished second in the main channels behind Seven thanks to the strong performance by Four Corners, plus Australian Story on Tim Fischer and son Harrison -- 1.08 million and fifth nationally. From 7pm onwards the ABC won the night, with Q&A (550,000), Media Watch (925,000), ABC News (1 million) and 7.30 (989,000).