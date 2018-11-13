Monday's Four Corners report on the Michelle Guthrie-Justin Milne ABC leadership saga included claims of inappropriate behaviour from Milne. What's the next step?

It made sense for Four Corners to do its thing on the spectacular defenestrations of the ABC’s managing director and chairman. The big question -- political interference in the independence of the ABC -- deserved exposure to the cold light of Sarah Ferguson’s stare.

What we got instead was the depressing reflection that the two people at the top of our most cherished public institution were not up to the job. It was like watching the exit interviews of two failed executives.