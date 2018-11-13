Charges laid against independent news site Rappler are just the latest step in Rodrigo Duterte's push to crush press freedom in the Philippines.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Image: King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's attacks on his country's press went up another notch over the weekend when it was revealed tax evasion charges would be laid against independent news website Rappler and its chief executive, former CNN correspondent Maria Ressa.

Rappler has been fiercely critical of Duterte's regime, and he refused to renew its licence earlier this year.