Once again, a tiny pack of interest-rate hawks at the Australian Financial Review are demanding the economy be crunched in the name of neoliberal orthodoxy.

Well they just won't quit at the Australian Financial Review will they?

Months after poor Jacob Greber was forced to pay his way to DC by writing an endless series on how the same small number of economists constantly demanded interest rate hikes, today Sarah Turner and Vesna Poljak have been pressed into service to resume writing the same piece about why the Reserve Bank was betraying Australia by not massively hiking interest rates.