Good morning, early birds. Fallout from Friday's deadly Bourke Street Attack in Melbourne continues, the federal government plans to shift migration quotas to states, and world leaders gather to commemorate armistice. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

AUSTRALIA RECKONS WITH BOURKE STREET ATTACK

Fallout from the Bourke Street attack continues today as information emerges on attacker Hassan Khalif Shire Ali’s history of mental illness, substance abuse, and, according to The Australian’s ($) report into Ali’s 2014 Facebook history, radicalised views.

The Herald-Sun ($) reports that Victorian premier Dan Andrews has since publicly supported the federal government’s policy of cancelling visas and deporting potential “extremists”, while state and federal governments and agencies are expected to consider enhanced early intervention and deradicalisation programs. A counterterrorism expert interviewed by The Age also argues that covert “shoot-to-injure” squads are needed to break the cycle of violence.

Finally, a number of Muslim organisations have criticised Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s response to the attack and rhetoric around “radical, violent, extremist Islam”, while Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has flagged new citizenship changes and called on Labor to support controversial encrypted messaging legislation.

GOVERNMENT TO SHIFT MIGRATION ISSUE TO STATES

The Coalition government is developing a plan to rewrite permanent migration levels according to lodged state and territory skilled migrant requirements and evidence of sufficient infrastructure.

The Australian ($) reports that the policy, spurred by calls from state governments such as NSW, would shift the onus from the federal government and create an aggregate national setting based on state and territory needs. This comes after the annual permanent intake under Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton slashed from a federal ceiling of 190,000 a year to just 162,000 last year, and drops as the Coalition falls another Newspoll point to trail Labor 45-55 ($).

WORLD LEADERS COMMEMORATE ARMISTICE

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared nationalism as a “betrayal of patriotism”, mere metres away from presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at a WWI armistice commemoration in Paris.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Macron called on 70 world leaders, including Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, to renew commitments to honour the dead and “place peace above all else”. For his part, Trump narrowly dodged a topless Ukrainean activist, and, by skipping an earlier visit to an American cemetery, the rain.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

It stings when a pollie actually laughs at you. Like you want to be hated right. So many of you, and I just dont give a shit. #HoneyBadger Andrew Laming

The Queensland Liberal-National Party MP hits back at a meme from Facebook page “The Simpsons against the Liberals”, in a war that has inexplicably gone on since 2016.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Unfortunately, counter-terrorism has no quick fixes — Anthony Bergin (The Age): “There have been seven terrorist attacks and 18 disrupted attacks in Australia since 2005 and Melbourne has been the target of nearly half of these. Since 2005, police have arrested 41 people over alleged terrorist activity in Victoria, with 37 following Islamism, a radical political ideology, as distinct from Islam as a religion.”

Trust us with the economy ($) — Chris Bowen (The Australian): “Of all the negative consequences of the revolving door in personnel of the government and the policy dysfunction we have seen, the lack of a national energy policy is probably the most significant. It is clear the Liberal government is pathologically incapable of delivering an energy policy for Australia. It will be left to a Labor government to deliver one.”

Take the gag off those with sexual harassment stories — Kate Jenkins (Sydney Morning Herald): “In the last 12 months, there have been many sexual harassment cases that I have not commented on, lest this be perceived as bias with respect to the Australian Human Rights Commission’s complaint handling function. But I can comment on a common theme running through at least three of the high profile cases in 2018 – the shocking treatment of the women involved.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

A 50th anniversary event will be held for the National Library of Australia.

Regional Services Minister Bridget McKenzie , NBN Co reps and rural internet advocates will announce plan to provide regional Australians higher data allowances on their Sky Muster satellite plans.

The National Workplace Sexual Harassment Inquiry will hold Canberra policy consultations.

ACT Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry will launch the 2018 Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia.

Melbourne

The Victorian Council of Social Service will hold their 2018 Annual General Meeting at the Wheeler Centre, with speakers to include Minister for Families and Children, Youth Affairs, and Early Childhood Education Jenny Mikakos ; Shadow Minister for Innovation, Energy and Resources, and Renewables David Southwick ; and Victorian Greens leader Dr Samantha Ratnam .

Amaze will host an “Act for Autism: Victorian State Election Forum” at the State Library of Victoria, with panellists to include Parliamentary Secretary for Carers and Volunteers Gabrielle Williams , Shadow Assistant Minister for Autism Spectrum Disorder Bernie Finn , Victorian Greens’ Dr Samantha Ratnam , and Reason Party leader Fiona Patten .

Coburg-based SCRgroup will launch a digital drop off hub for recycled clothes, the Feelgood Hub, to inform users where their items will end up and help combat illegal dumping.

Sydney

Recipients of the 2019 NSW Australian of the Year Awards will be announced.

Deputy Director of the Australia-China Relations Institute James Laurenceson will launch ACRI report “Do the claims stack up? Australia talks China” at the University of Technology Sydney.

The Refugee Action Coalition will host an “Eyewitness from Manus: the other refugee medical emergency” event, to detail research from a recent trip to the island.

Adelaide

Poet and academic Tony Birch will present “On what terms can we speak?: Ethics, Connectivity and Climate Justice” for the 2018 Duguid Memorial Lecture at Flinders University.

Perth

Secretary General of the International Federation on Ageing Dr Jane Barratt will present “Loneliness: The Silent Global Epidemic in an Ageing World” at the University of Western Australia.

Australia

Planet Ark will launch the 22nd National Recycling Week.

Today also marks the start of Innovation Week and Australian Food Safety Week.

