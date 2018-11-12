Morrison’s “stop asking questions from the Labor Party” diktat to the ABC has taken Australia one step closer to a political discourse dominated by Trumpian semiotics of “fake news” and “enemies of the people”.
Like Trump, Morrison’s aim was to undermine the media -- and particularly the ABC -- in the minds of that mythical creature, the Liberal Party base, and help out News Corp on the way through.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.