Scott Morrison's suggestion that an ABC reporter was a Labor partisan is just one the ways he's been channelling Trumpism.

Image: Lukas Coch/AAP.

Morrison’s “stop asking questions from the Labor Party” diktat to the ABC has taken Australia one step closer to a political discourse dominated by Trumpian semiotics of “fake news” and “enemies of the people”.

Like Trump, Morrison’s aim was to undermine the media -- and particularly the ABC -- in the minds of that mythical creature, the Liberal Party base, and help out News Corp on the way through.