Described by Labor insiders as “a working class boy from Maroubra", the new chief of NSW Labor has a herculean task ahead of him.

Deputy NSW Opposition leader Michael Daley. Image: AAP/Joel Carrett.

Michael Daley became leader of the NSW Labor Party on Saturday, to little fanfare. The former deputy easily held off a challenge from first-term Kogarah MP Chris Minns, and now finds himself leading a party in disarray, reeling from the scandalous end to former leader Luke Foley’s tenure.

Foley resigned last Thursday after ABC journalist Ashleigh Raper released a statement alleging he touched her inappropriately at a Christmas party in 2016.