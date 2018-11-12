Michael Daley became leader of the NSW Labor Party on Saturday, to little fanfare. The former deputy easily held off a challenge from first-term Kogarah MP Chris Minns, and now finds himself leading a party in disarray, reeling from the scandalous end to former leader Luke Foley’s tenure.
Foley resigned last Thursday after ABC journalist Ashleigh Raper released a statement alleging he touched her inappropriately at a Christmas party in 2016.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.