The weekend's One Day International series with South Africa shows that when Australia is down, so are Foxtel's chances of making a buck.

Image: Mathew Farrell/AAP

Friday and Sunday saw One Day Internationals on Fox Sports/Foxtel. Friday in Adelaide had a low 207,000 average as Australia won -- that was 271,000 for the Australian innings and 143,000 for the unsuccessful South African chase. Interestingly, as news spread of the shock win by Australia, the audience for the post-game part of the broadcast peaked for the night, an average of 394,000. That’s not a good look and tells us how much the audience size depends on Australia’s performance.

The game in Hobart yesterday saw the audience jump to a 302,000 average for both innings, which will please those at Foxtel and Cricket Australia. With a fall in broadcast subscriber numbers in the September quarter, Foxtel's/Fox Sports' summer cricket coverage depends more heavily on Australia’s performance, as will Seven’s.