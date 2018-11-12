The major cuts to Disney's US$400 million investment in Vice Media shows that Vice, like its legacy media counterparts, is struggling in the digital age.

Disney has sent a shiver through the global media sector by slashing the value of its investment in Vice Media by nearly 40%. The US$157 million impairment of its US$400 million investment dropped the value of Vice from the US$5.7 billion at its last funding round in early 2017 to, around US$3.5 billion today.

The cut, which was not explained, was revealed in a footnote deep in Disney’s fourth quarter 2017-18 results, released late last week. Disney invested US$200 million in 2014 and doubled the stake by the same amount in 2015. Through its 50% stake in A&E Networks, Disney had an interest in a further Vice holding of US$250 million. The Murdochs' 21st Century Fox was an early investor in Vice, buying a 5% stake for US$70 million in 2013.



All these legacy media giants were attracted to Vice (and other new digital media start-ups like Buzzfeed) because they could link to younger consumers and were seen as a way of escaping the revenue, profit, sales crunch enveloping legacy media forms.