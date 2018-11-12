Another terror incident in the heart of one of our major cities. More fatalities. Another effort by political grubs -- Morrison and Dutton -- to use terrorism for race-baiting. And, yet again, a perpetrator not merely known to security agencies, but known enough for them to have assessed how much of a threat they were.
An assessment that turned out to be a wrong call -- albeit one wrong call in hundreds, if not thousands. The Melbourne murderer Hassan Khalif Shire Ali had his passport cancelled, such was the concern about his willingness to go abroad to fight for ISIS. But nothing more.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.