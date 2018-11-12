There is no reason why the failures around Man Haron Monis, Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, and the Khayat brothers won't continue to happen. If they do, politicians have a lot to answer for.

Scott Morrison at a press conference following the Bourke Street attack. Image: Ben Rushton/AAP.

Another terror incident in the heart of one of our major cities. More fatalities. Another effort by political grubs -- Morrison and Dutton -- to use terrorism for race-baiting. And, yet again, a perpetrator not merely known to security agencies, but known enough for them to have assessed how much of a threat they were.

An assessment that turned out to be a wrong call -- albeit one wrong call in hundreds, if not thousands. The Melbourne murderer Hassan Khalif Shire Ali had his passport cancelled, such was the concern about his willingness to go abroad to fight for ISIS. But nothing more.