Welcome to For Your Information, where Helen Razer explains a topic of global, local or, occasionally, no significance.

City Hill in Canberra. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

OFFICIAL DEFINITION

Canberra is the nation’s capital city. It has a population of 400,000 and was founded in 1913.

RAZER DEFINITION

You can live your life in Canberra and avoid all politicians. You can’t live a week inside its design without feeling like Marion Mahony and Walter Burley Griffin: confused.