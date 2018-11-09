If the Democrats go into the 2020 elections complaining about the conduct of the 2016 elections, they don't stand a shot against Trump's populist appeal.

It may not have been the "tremendous success" that Donald Trump claimed it as, but the US midterm elections have positioned him well to be returned as president in 2020. Having control of the House of Representatives go over to the Democrats might actually play in his favour, rather than against it.

It is widely accepted that the size of the swing to the Democrats was much less than earlier anticipated, but recent polling had shown a closing of the gap between Republicans and Democrats. The extent of the swing was within keeping of other midterm election swings against first-term presidents, and far less than the swing towards Republicans in Barack Obama’s first term as president in 2010.