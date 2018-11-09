Nine-Fairfax deal
ACCC chair Rod Sims.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's decision to wave through the Nine Network's takeover of Fairfax is a poor decision -- but the poor law behind it is just as big an issue.

The ACCC admits that the takeover will lessen competition -- but not substantially lessen competition -- which is the crucial legislative hurdle in the Competition and Consumer Act that the ACCC administers. That call is flawed, and so is the law.