Don’t be fooled by the ultra-Aussie rhetoric: the Coalition's actions show contempt for Australia’s most beloved institutions and national symbols.

Stone the flamin’ crows! Urgently seeking a rebrand, PM Scott Morrison is upping the ridgy-didge Aussie schtick, sculling a beer at the cricket in Canberra, eating meat pies in regional Queensland, and saying "fair dinkum" enough times to irritate even the fair-dinkumest Aussie patriot. Morrison has form in bastardising slang, having overseen Tourism Australia's "where the bloody hell are ya?" campaign as Australia’s former tourism tsar.

Bernard Keane believes ScoMo represents “the distillation and crystallisation of the worst aspects of modern Australia”. But Morrison not only exemplifies the worst of Australian culture; he also fails to represent the best.