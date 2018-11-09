A steaming mug of déjà vu for us all today, as another powerful man is brought to ground by his own alleged actions. We tend to forget that bit of detail, as the spotlight flicks on and penetrates the woman’s privacy, agency and control of her own body and story. As she is publicly atomised, as we obsessively analyse why she would speak up, or not, the alleged act is largely ignored.
So let’s go back.
