Good morning, early birds. NSW Labor leader Luke Foley has remained defiant following his resignation due to allegations of sexual assault, the relationship between China and Australia seems to be thawing, and a new study finds that one in four Australians suffer adverse affects due to loneliness. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Image: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

FOLEY RESIGNS, PLANS DEFAMATION CASE

Luke Foley has resigned as NSW Labor leader and announced defamation proceedings following accusations of sexually harassment from an ABC journalist.

The ABC reports that reporter Ashleigh Raper had not wanted to discuss the incident publicly but, following media attention and allegations raised by Liberal MP David Elliott under parliamentary privilege last month, issued a statement yesterday detailing how Foley had allegedly indecently assaulted her at a 2016 Christmas party. Foley has denied the allegations and, with less than five months until the NSW state election, will move to the backbench. Labor MPs are reportedly backing Michael Daley as new party leader.

CHINA-AUSTRALIA RELATIONS THAW

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for Australia to cooperate on funding infrastructure in the South-West Pacific, after a meeting with Foreign Affairs Marise Payne coincided with Scott Morrison announcing a $3 billion regional package.

The Australian Financial Review ($) reports that, following the first meeting between Australian and Chinese foreign ministers in almost three years and ahead of next week’s East Asia and APEC summits, Wang announced that the two countries are not “competitors or rivals” and could carry out “trilateral cooperation involving Pacific Island states”.

The seemingly thawed relations come as Defence Minister Christopher Pyne pledges a new naval ship to cruise the south Pacific, reportedly from a redeveloped naval base on Manus Island, and reports a revised bid by Hong Kong’s CKI for gas company APA could succeed after the original was knocked back by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

FIRST LONELINESS STUDY

The first comprehensive study of loneliness in Australia has found that one in four Australian adults are lonely and suffer significantly worse mental and physical health as a consequence.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, researchers for the Australian Psychological Society and Swinburne University interviewed 1600 Australians, were careful to work around stigma attached to the word “lonely”, and have spoken about loneliness triggering similar neural pathways to physical pain.

For anyone seeking help, Lifeline can be reached on 13 11 14, and Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm .

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

You know, think of the big social reforms, legalising same-sex marriage. I mean, what a gigantic reform that was, I was able to do that … I legislated it, right? So I delivered it. Malcolm Turnbull

The politician who forced Australia’s LGBTIQ community through a non-binding, unnecessary and outwardly damaging postal survey takes credit for a vote on someone else’s bill.

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY Government goes all out to hide the trial of K and Collaery from public

Bernard Keane and Clinton Fernandes and “The efforts by director of public prosecutions Sarah McNaughton and Attorney-General Christian Porter to hide their prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery from public scrutiny have sunk to new lows, with a last-minute attempt by the government to impose a super injunction-style gag on a hearing to determine how claims of national security secrecy should be handled in the trial.” Why the regulator doesn’t mind neo-Nazis on TV

Emily Watkins “Sky News apologised and banned neo-Nazi Blair Cottrell from its broadcasts after he appeared on the network, but the broadcasting regulator has now ruled that the interview did not breach its code. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) investigated Cottrell’s appearance on The Adam Giles Show — which prompted Sky to apologise, take Giles off-air for months, and restructure its editorial reporting — and found that it met broadcasting standards.” US midterms confirm America is deeply (and dangerously) divided

William Bowe “Yet for all the headaches the loss of the House will undoubtedly entail, the results suggest Donald Trump’s populist movement retains much of its potency, and that the Democrats can take nothing for granted as they prepare to take him on directly in two years’ time.”

READ ALL ABOUT IT

‘He wouldn’t be grateful if we did’: Liberals hit out at Malcolm Turnbull’s demands to explain the coup

Morrison spends $200m to nail down Bob Katter’s support for minority government

Don Burke sued for defamation by woman over comments in TV interview

Roger Rogerson wanted ‘ten million and a jet,’ jury hears

Victoria state election Labor candidate was an ALP hating Green ($)

So this is Christmas: Police prepare for increased domestic violence this summer

Top scientists blast NSW government over brumbies

Sexual abuse victim says law ‘shields perpetrators’ ($)

California mass shooting: Gunman kills 12 at bar on student night

CNN’s Jim Acosta has White House credentials revoked after furious exchange with Trump

THE COMMENTARIAT

It’s time to stop turning a blind eye ($) — Sharri Markson (Daily Telegraph): “As a politician Luke Foley counted on a woman’s ­silence and timidity — ­regardless of the truth or falsity of his accuser’s claims. He staked his career on the ­assumption a female journalist would never dare speak up, knowing that if she did he would have to resign to protect the party’s electoral chances.”

I’m a Manus detainee. Here’s what Abbott and Hanson need to know — Behrouz Boochani (TenDaily): “Last week former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott praised Nauru in public by candidly calling it ‘a very pleasant island’. He also described the living conditions of refugees on the island as excellent. This is not the first time Tony Abbott has expressed such utter nonsense.”

Keating’s attacks on Nine-Fairfax are really just noise — John McDuling (Sydney Morning Herald): “Former prime minister Paul Keating’s incendiary rhetoric may be entertaining, but it won’t be enough to stop the most significant media merger in decades from getting over the line. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Thursday said it wouldn’t object to the historic tie-up between Fairfax Media (publisher of this column) and Nine Entertainment Co.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Melbourne

Victoria’s Reason Party Leader Fiona Patten will throw a rave to highlight the dance community’s support for pill testing ahead of the state election.

Protesters will rally outside the office of Planning Minister Richard Wynne calling for state government approvals for the current route of the Vicroads western highway duplication project to be revoked over their planned destruction of sacred gumtrees.

The Public Housing Defence Network will hold a rally at the State Library to protest the state Labor government’s selling off of public housing estates. Speakers will include include Victorian Greens’ leader Dr Samantha Ratnam and Victorian Socialists candidate Stephen Jolly.

Sydney

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard will present a keynote address at CEDA on the state’s health outlook

A video installation on the life of Manus detainees “Remain” will open at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Canberra

Ambassador of the European Union to Australia Dr Michael Pulch will launch the new book So Distant, So Close: Australia and the European Union in the 21st Century at ANU.

Perth

Minister of Health and Deputy Premier Roger Cook will address the Health Information Technology Western Australia 2018 digital e-health conference.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will hold a presser at Elizabeth Hospital, Kalamunda.

Brisbane

Queensland Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, Science, and the Arts Leeanne Enoch will present a keynote speech at the Life Sciences Queensland Ltd Gala 2018.

Adelaide

SA Premier Steven Marshall will address an Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce event.

Dual Invictus Games gold medallist former able seaman Emilea Mysko and fellow military personnel will present at The Road Home’s Remembrance Day Breakfast 2018.

Hobart

Director of RMIT’s Urban Futures Enabling Capability Platform Professor Billie Giles-Corti will present “What would it take to make Hobart Australia’s most liveable city?” for University of Tasmania’s 7th Biennial Abercrombie Lecture.

Airlie Beach, Queensland

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner will meet with tourism operators, fisheries experts and the Whitsundays council following a fatal shark attack at Cid Harbour.

Townsville, Queensland