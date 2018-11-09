The Coalition's plan to fund an Australian news broadcast targeting Pacific countries, to match Chinese influence, fills a gap left by ABC cuts in 2014.

Free TV chair Harold Mitchell. Image credit: Lukas Coch/AAP

Four years after the Coalition government cut the ABC's broadcasting service into the Pacific, followed by further cuts to the public broadcaster's services in the region, it has announced a new deal with Australia's commercial broadcasters to fill that same role.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Free TV, a group representing the commercial television broadcasters, announced on Thursday they were "in talks" to beam Australian content into the Pacific as part of a soft power push.