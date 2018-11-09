There are 59 known bronze statues of male cricketers in Australia, and none of women. It's time for that to change.

Angela Pippos first met Betty Wilson at a Boxing Day Test function in 2007, three years before Wilson’s death. Pippos admits to then knowing nothing about the woman who was a star of Australian cricket in the 1940s and '50s, but recalls being enamoured by her sense of humour and “unconventional” story.

“She told the story about choosing cricket over marriage,” Pippos tells Crikey. “She wanted to play cricket for Australia. That was her passion, and she pursued it at great personal cost, because her fiancé twice had to postpone their wedding and eventually gave up; he got sick of waiting. She explained to the audience that there was no contraceptive pill in those days, so if she got married, there was a fair chance she would’ve had to start a family straight away, and that would have been the end of her career. So, she chose cricket.”