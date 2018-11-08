Nominations for party candidates ahead of the November 24 Victorian election closed at noon today and independents have another 24 hours before we’ll see the full list of participants on Friday evening.
The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) has been publishing nominations as they come in, and it looks like we’ll have a record number of candidates courtesy of group voting tickets (yes, the old Senate system) in the upper house, sparking a record number of micro-parties playing the preference-harvesting game.
