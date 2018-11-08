It's good news overall for the Democrats, but the thorny issue of intra-party conflict remains a pressing concern.

Incoming house speaker Nancy Pelosi. Image credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Donald Trump faces a whole new situation in the wake of the US midterm elections, with the Democrats retaking the House of Representatives, picking up seven governorships, and a number of state assemblies, and winning some important ballot initiatives on voting.

The Republicans’ only good news was a pick-up of enough seats to retain control of the Senate, in a year when a third of Senate seats are up for election, included about 10 marginal Democrat seats. Even here they had less success than they might, with the Democrats Jon Tester holding in Republican Montana, despite a huge effort to dislodge him.