Though the Democrats seized the House, the results suggest Donald Trump's populist movement retains much of its potency.

Newly elected House Democrat Jacky Rosen (in blue) poses for a selfie. Image credit: John Locher/AP

With the Democrats seizing control of the House of Representatives and the Republicans increasing their majority in the Senate, yesterday's midterm elections appeared to offer something for everybody.

Yet for all the headaches the loss of the House will undoubtedly entail, the results suggest Donald Trump's populist movement retains much of its potency, and that the Democrats can take nothing for granted as they prepare to take him on directly in two years’ time.