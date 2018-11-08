The September quarter was a tough one for Foxtel. Revenue was down, broadcast subscribers fell, subscriber churn rose and average revenue per user fell 6%, meaning revenue and profits also fell. Rather than the powerhouse News Corp makes the pay TV business out to be, it is something of a stumbling giant at the moment.
As we pointed out earlier this week, Foxtel is a tough business for News Corp now that it owns 65% and includes it in the Murdoch empire’s day-to-day operations, instead of being a 50%-owned, standalone business. The September quarter filing from News, released today, shows that revenues fell US$115 million (AU$159 million) or 17% compared to the September quarter of 2017, because of lower subscriber numbers and the impact of the fall in the value of the Australian dollar.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.