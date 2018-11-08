The previously anonymous ABC journalist at the centre of sexual harassment allegations against New South Wales opposition leader Luke Foley has broken her silence.
In a statement released by the national broadcaster today, Ashleigh Raper claims that Foley, at a Christmas party in 2016, "put his hand through a gap in the back of my dress and inside my underpants. He rested his hand on my buttocks."
