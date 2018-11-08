sky news blair cottrell ACMA

Sky News apologised and banned neo-Nazi Blair Cottrell from its broadcasts after he appeared on the network, but the broadcasting regulator has now ruled that the interview did not breach its code.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) investigated Cottrell's appearance on The Adam Giles Show -- which prompted Sky to apologise, take Giles off-air for months, and restructure its editorial reporting -- and found that it met broadcasting standards.