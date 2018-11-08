Despite Sky News' apology for its controversial Blair Cottrell interview, ACMA has found it didn't actually breach its code. What does it take to "incite or provoke" racial hatred in Australia?

Sky News apologised and banned neo-Nazi Blair Cottrell from its broadcasts after he appeared on the network, but the broadcasting regulator has now ruled that the interview did not breach its code.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) investigated Cottrell's appearance on The Adam Giles Show -- which prompted Sky to apologise, take Giles off-air for months, and restructure its editorial reporting -- and found that it met broadcasting standards.