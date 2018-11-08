The results have been used as evidence of America's "cold civil war", with either side able to interpret them as they wish. To an extent, that division has been imported to Australia.

In the end, the anticipated Democratic "blue wave" was more of a blue trickle. Against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s historically unpopular presidency, Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives, as predicted by most polls, but lost two Senate seats, despite getting some 8 million more votes than the Republicans.

Democrats won key gubernatorial races in places like Wisconsin, Kansas and Nevada, but high-profile black candidates Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams fell agonisingly short in Florida and Georgia respectively. So too did rising star Beto O’Rourke, who very nearly robbed former presidential hopeful Ted Cruz of his Texas Senate seat.