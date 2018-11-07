RIVER OF MONEY (OR, LIBERTY BELLE AND THE ABSURDLY EXPENSIVE EXPRESS)
China’s Belt and Road infrastructure mega-project is running into exactly the kinds of problems you’d expect from a politically motivated drive by a command economy: poor project choice, local opposition, and corruption. So what better time than for Victoria’s Andrews government – motivated by who knows what malicious stupidity – to sign up to it without consulting the Commonwealth? Nor are Andrews and Co the only ones in Australia with poor judgement when it comes to China.
A BAD DEBT FOLLOWS YOU
A new book provides a depressing account of the financial crisis and how it failed to kill the conditions that caused it.
