Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: the Chinese do infrastructure as badly as the rest of us, education and inequality, and voices from beyond the grave.

RIVER OF MONEY (OR, LIBERTY BELLE AND THE ABSURDLY EXPENSIVE EXPRESS)

China’s Belt and Road infrastructure mega-project is running into exactly the kinds of problems you’d expect from a politically motivated drive by a command economy: poor project choice, local opposition, and corruption. So what better time than for Victoria’s Andrews government – motivated by who knows what malicious stupidity – to sign up to it without consulting the Commonwealth? Nor are Andrews and Co the only ones in Australia with poor judgement when it comes to China.

A BAD DEBT FOLLOWS YOU

A new book provides a depressing account of the financial crisis and how it failed to kill the conditions that caused it.