It’s been a tough few years for lads' magazines. Changing cultural attitudes around sex, as well as the promise of on-demand titillation brought by the internet saw "iconic" titles such as Zoo and FHM go under in 2015. Those who survived were forced to fundamentally evolve.
In the case of Penthouse Australia, that meant taking an ideological leap; rebranding itself as a vehicle for the alt-right, organising Australian speaking tours for figures like Milo Yiannopoulos and Gavin McInnes, and employing a suite of conservative commentators to "trigger the libs".
