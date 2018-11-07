Not very, according to the vast majority of media outlets.

Track staff erect a screen after The CliffsofMoher was injured. Image credit: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

The Cliffsofmoher yesterday became the sixth horse to die as a result of the Melbourne Cup in five years. But how newsworthy is this fact? Not very, judging by today's newspapers.

The "sad turn of events", as it was described, was worth three sentences in the Herald Sun's full 12-page cup wraparound -- making it into the article after the race details, the weather, crowd numbers, TV ratings, and Marwan Koukash's promise to accept the cup in a g-string if he won. In the sports section, the death earned one story in the further nine pages of racing coverage.