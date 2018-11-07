After months of speculation, former Labor leader (well, former a lot things) Mark Latham has confirmed he's joining Pauline Hanson's One Nation. Latham will stand as a One Nation candidate for the upper house at the next New South Wales election.
So, the woman who could not bear to share the spotlight with a figure as charismatic, outspoken and high-profile as Brian Burston has hired one of the few men who have been able to talk too forcefully for Sky After Dark to keep them on. Wondering how this will go? Let's take a look at the last few years in the lives of one of Australia's most frequent job-seekers, and one of Australia's least loyal employers.
