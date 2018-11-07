DON DALE BURNS
Fires have broken out at Darwin’s Don Dale youth detention centre overnight after a major disturbance in which police, ambulance officers, firefighters, and a Northern Territory hazardous chemicals vehicle were called.
The ABC reports that officials were called around 7pm to the centre after a number of detainees were seen earlier in the evening on a roof, with smoke visible near the entryway. By 10pm, two buildings appeared to be on fire.
