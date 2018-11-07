The rushed, secret deal between the Andrews government and the Beijing regime over the latter's "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative is perhaps best understood in the context of Victorian Labor's donations: this is a party that likes Chinese money.
The memorandum of understanding, rushed to conclusion before the caretaker period for the coming Victorian election, has been hidden from taxpayers and, as Nine's Chris Uhlman found out, even kept secret from the federal government. The Andrews government also lied about its consultations with the Commonwealth, delivering a propaganda coup for Beijing.
