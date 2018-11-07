Crikey readers debate the idea of a Turnbull victory in 2019.

Yesterday, Crikey readers were a little less than convinced by the arguments (from Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer) that Malcolm Turnbull would, in a universe where he wasn't unceremoniously axed, be in a strong position to lead the LNP to victory at the next federal election. Whether it was the holes in his economic strategy, or simply the implausibility of a truly united Coalition, they weren't buying it. Elsewhere, we had some notes on Scott Morrison's campaign bus (which definitely isn't a campaign bus, honest).

The Curmudgeon writes: This theory requires the imagination of an alternative universe in which the Liberal Party is united behind Turnbull, the extreme right pull their head in and there is some connection between the concerns of the party and those of voters. As this was unimaginable even had Turnbull stayed on, I’ll back the old “disunity is death” theory over the elite-driven “good” economic news which will indeed be news to those trying to pay the bills.