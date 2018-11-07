In her new memoir, Unfettered and Alive, feminist writer and publisher Anne Summers shows that she's far from done. And with the global rise of neoliberal, "status quo" feminism, her voice may be more valuable than ever.

In her 73 years, Anne Summers has packed in enough careers, experiences and achievements for several lifetimes. Since publishing her groundbreaking feminist book Damned Whores and God’s Police at the age of 30, she has been an award-winning journalist and editor, an adviser to two Labor prime ministers and the head of Greenpeace. At the same time, she wrote another seven books and earned an AO.

The title of the latest one, Unfettered and Alive, comes from the Joni Mitchell song "Free Man in Paris". It suits a woman who has always forged her own way.