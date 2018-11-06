The newly minted ScoMo Express might be a ghost bus for now but it's not a new idea, not in the least.

Image: AAP/Tim Marsden

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his new bus hit the roads of Queensland on Monday to campaign for an election that probably won’t happen for another six months.

Painted various shades of garish blue, the "ScoMo Express", which is emblazoned with the PM's grinning mug and promises of "a stronger economy" and "a secure future", will tour four marginal seats across the state.